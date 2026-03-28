Sea lion dies from bird flu in San Luis Obispo County

March 27, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The body of a deceased sea lion recently found along Morro Strand State Beach in San Luis Obispo County has tested positive for avian influenza or bird flu, marking the first confirmed case in a marine mammal in the county.

While the risk of bird flu to the public remains low, officials ask residents and visitors to avoid approaching marine mammals and seabirds. This is especially important for animals that appear sick, injured, or deceased.

“Stay 150 yards away from all marine mammals and seabirds; keep children and pets away from sick, injured or dead wildlife; and do not approach, touch or attempt to assist marine mammals or seabirds,” according to the California Department of Public Health.

Officials are asking anyone who spots a sick or dead marine animal to call NOAA West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline at (866) 767-6114 or the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at (916) 358-2790 for assistance with birds

History of bird flu in SLO County

Positive cases of bird flu have been found in San Luis Obispo County since 2022 from various wild birds. In 2024, many states, including California, experienced outbreaks of bird flu in dairy cattle. There were 38 confirmed human cases in California linked to exposures from infected cattle between Sept. 2024 and Jan. 2025 with none in SLO County.

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