Groups plan four anti-Trump protests across San Luis Obispo County
March 27, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Groups opposed to the Trump administration are planning and promoting four No Kings protests in San Luis Obispo County on Saturday.
Thousands are expected to attend protests in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, Atascadero and Cambria. Groups promoting the events include Indivisible Action – a political action commitee, SLO 50501 – a group focused on fighting oligarchy and protesting against Tesla, and the SLO County Democratic Party.
“The message is clear: America has no kings, America needs no kings,” according to the SLO County Democratic Party. “With families under attack, costs pushing people to the brink and war surging silence is not an option.
“We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence,” the Democratic Party group added. “America does not belong to strongmen, greedy billionaires, or those who rule through fear. It belongs to us, the people.”
The No Kings protests are planned in more than 3,100 locations.
Rallies on Saturday in SLO County
- San Luis Obispo: 10 a.m. to noon at the SLO Superior Courthouse
- Grover Beach: 10 a.m. to noon at the intersection of North Oak Park Boulevard and West Grand Avenue
- Atascadero: 10 a.m. to noon at the intersection of El Camino Real and Morro Road
- Cambria: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cambria Drive between Highway 1 and Main Street
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