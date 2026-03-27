Groups plan four anti-Trump protests across San Luis Obispo County

March 27, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Groups opposed to the Trump administration are planning and promoting four No Kings protests in San Luis Obispo County on Saturday.

Thousands are expected to attend protests in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, Atascadero and Cambria. Groups promoting the events include Indivisible Action – a political action commitee, SLO 50501 – a group focused on fighting oligarchy and protesting against Tesla, and the SLO County Democratic Party.

“The message is clear: America has no kings, America needs no kings,” according to the SLO County Democratic Party. “With families under attack, costs pushing people to the brink and war surging silence is not an option.

“We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence,” the Democratic Party group added. “America does not belong to strongmen, greedy billionaires, or those who rule through fear. It belongs to us, the people.”

The No Kings protests are planned in more than 3,100 locations.

Rallies on Saturday in SLO County

San Luis Obispo: 10 a.m. to noon at the SLO Superior Courthouse

Grover Beach: 10 a.m. to noon at the intersection of North Oak Park Boulevard and West Grand Avenue

Atascadero: 10 a.m. to noon at the intersection of El Camino Real and Morro Road

Cambria: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cambria Drive between Highway 1 and Main Street

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