Male pulled from the surf off Oceano Dunes, pronounced dead

March 27, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

One person died Friday afternoon in the surf off the Ocean Dunes.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a male caught in a rip tide. San Luis Obispo County firefighters then responded to the Oceano Dunes for a surf rescue.

Responders pulled the victim from the water and immediately started CPR. The victim, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it is available.

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