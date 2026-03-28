Male pulled from the surf off Oceano Dunes, pronounced dead
March 27, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
One person died Friday afternoon in the surf off the Ocean Dunes.
Shortly before 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a male caught in a rip tide. San Luis Obispo County firefighters then responded to the Oceano Dunes for a surf rescue.
Responders pulled the victim from the water and immediately started CPR. The victim, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it is available.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines