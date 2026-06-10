Candidate Stacy Korsgaden thanks her supporters

June 9, 2026

OPINION by STACY KORSGADEN

After the latest ballot returns, it is clear that there is no path to the general election for my campaign. I am deeply humbled and grateful for the opportunity to run for Insurance Commissioner of California.

As of today I have received 1,153,695 votes and am in third place. The top two candidates advance.

My journey took me through large cities and charming small towns, along country roads and major freeways. California is undeniably beautiful, but it is the people I will never forget. Their stories and concerns about insurance moved me and energized me. Their love and prayers will remain with me always.

Thank you to everyone who supported this campaign financially, physically, and spiritually. I sincerely appreciate your trust. My supporters, my family, lifelong friends, colleagues, and the many new friends I met along the way have strengthened my belief that California can once again be both golden and free. For that, I am truly grateful and inspired.

However, I would be remiss if I did not also offer a word of caution.

The next insurance commissioner will inherit one of the most consequential jobs in state government. I hope they bring the courage and independence this moment demands.

Californians deserve nothing less.

The insurance system is broken. What should be a stable industry serving policyholders has been damaged by political mismanagement and a lack of respect for market forces. California is becoming uninsurable because leaders have not used our tax dollars to reduce risk, care for our forests and wildlands, address crime and homelessness, or pursue policies that strengthen rather than weaken our state. That is the warning. But it is also the hope. With disciplined leadership, these problems can be fixed and the system can work for all parties.

We must remain vigilant. We must demand transparency, fairness, and long term solutions that protect consumers while ensuring a stable insurance market. The future of California depends on informed, engaged citizens who are willing to speak up and hold leaders accountable.

Though this campaign has ended, the work is far from over. I remain committed to advocating for policies that serve the people of California and protect the promise of this great state.

You know I can talk insurance all day long, please do not hesitate to reach out to keep these critical discussions going.

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