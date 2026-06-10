Updated San Luis Obispo County election results
June 9, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Many San Luis Obispo County candidates increased their leads as the clerk-recorders office tallied another 11,600 ballots today.
Another update is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. The count is slated to be complete by June 15,
In the California Governor race, it appears Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton will be headed to the general election in November.
Xavier Becerra (D) 27.9% – 2,390,700 votes
Steve Hilton (R) 25% – 2,137,910 votes
Tom Steyer (D) 19.6% – 954,539 votes
In SLO County, local voters preferred Steve Hilton.
Steve Hilton (R) 28.8% – 19,844 votes
Xavier Becerra (D) 24.3% – 16,796votes
Tom Steyer (D) 20.9% – 14,429 votes
In the California Insurance Commissioner race, Grover Beach resident Stacy Korsgaden fell further behind the second place holder. The top two candidates head to the general election.
Jane Kim (D) 27.1% – 2,143,882 votes
Ben Allen (D) 19.4% – 1,530,874 votes
Stacy Korsgaden (R) 15.8% – 1,244,169 votes
In the SLO County Supervisor District 2 race, Jim Dantona widened his lead against Michael Woody.
Jim Dantona (D) 53.5% – 6,612 votes
Michael Erin Woody (NPP) 46.4% – 5,726 votes
In the SLO County Supervisor District 4 race, Supervisor Jimmy Paulding widened his lead against Adam Verdin.
Jimmy Paulding (D) 54.6% – 7,985 votes
Adam Verdin (R) 45.3% – 6,638
SLO County Clerk Recorder Elaina Cano has won the election.
Elaina Cano (D) 64.7% – 38,414 votes
Vanessa Rozo (R) 25.6% – 15,199 votes
Gaea Powell (R) 9.5% – 5,687 votes
In Los Osos, Measure B proposes a tax of $185 per parcel to pay for a community park and sports fields at a former elementary school. The race is still to close to call.
Yes, 52.7% – 2,269 votes
No, 47.2% – 2,032 votes
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