Updated San Luis Obispo County election results

June 9, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Many San Luis Obispo County candidates increased their leads as the clerk-recorders office tallied another 11,600 ballots today.

Another update is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. The count is slated to be complete by June 15,

In the California Governor race, it appears Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton will be headed to the general election in November.

Xavier Becerra (D) 27.9% – 2,390,700 votes

Steve Hilton (R) 25% – 2,137,910 votes

Tom Steyer (D) 19.6% – 954,539 votes

In SLO County, local voters preferred Steve Hilton.

Steve Hilton (R) 28.8% – 19,844 votes

Xavier Becerra (D) 24.3% – 16,796votes

Tom Steyer (D) 20.9% – 14,429 votes

In the California Insurance Commissioner race, Grover Beach resident Stacy Korsgaden fell further behind the second place holder. The top two candidates head to the general election.

Jane Kim (D) 27.1% – 2,143,882 votes

Ben Allen (D) 19.4% – 1,530,874 votes

Stacy Korsgaden (R) 15.8% – 1,244,169 votes

In the SLO County Supervisor District 2 race, Jim Dantona widened his lead against Michael Woody.

Jim Dantona (D) 53.5% – 6,612 votes

Michael Erin Woody (NPP) 46.4% – 5,726 votes

In the SLO County Supervisor District 4 race, Supervisor Jimmy Paulding widened his lead against Adam Verdin.

Jimmy Paulding (D) 54.6% – 7,985 votes

Adam Verdin (R) 45.3% – 6,638

SLO County Clerk Recorder Elaina Cano has won the election.

Elaina Cano (D) 64.7% – 38,414 votes

Vanessa Rozo (R) 25.6% – 15,199 votes

Gaea Powell (R) 9.5% – 5,687 votes

In Los Osos, Measure B proposes a tax of $185 per parcel to pay for a community park and sports fields at a former elementary school. The race is still to close to call.

Yes, 52.7% – 2,269 votes

No, 47.2% – 2,032 votes

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