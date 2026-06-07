People trapped in head-on crash in rural San Luis Obispo County
June 7, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Two people are trapped following a head-on crash on Highway 46 West between Cambria and Templeton on Sunday morning, according to the CHP.
Shortly before 9:40, a caller reported a grey Ford Mustang and a white Dodge Ram truck pulling a trailer had collided. The fifth-wheel trailer landed on top of the Mustang.
The two people in the Mustang are trapped, with one suspected fatality. Two people were able to get out of the truck.
The vehicle is smoking, but there is no fire at this time.
Highway 46 West is fully blocked in the area of the crash, according to the CHP.
CalCoastNews will provide further information after it becomes available.
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