Alleged gang member arrested for Lompoc shooting
June 5, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Lompoc police arrested an alleged gang member on Thursday over a shooting in the Santa Barbara County city last month.
On May 3, dispatchers sent officers to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of N. O Street and W. Laurel Avenue. Officers arrived and determined no one had been struck by a bullet, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Detectives investigated the shooting and identified Andy PoloMartinez as the gunman. Detectives authored an arrested warrant for PoloMartinez and began searching for him.
At about 2 p.m. on Thursday, police located PoloMartinez and arrested him. Authorities booked PoloMartinez on charges of discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling and a gang sentencing enhancement.
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