One person killed in head-on crash between Templeton and Cambria

June 7, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 46 West between Cambria and Templeton on Sunday morning, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 9:40, a caller reported a grey Ford Mustang and a white Dodge Ram truck pulling a trailer had collided. The fifth-wheel trailer landed on top of the Mustang.

The two people in the Mustang were trapped inside the smoking vehicle.

Highway 46 West was fully blocked in the area of the crash, but is now reopened, according to the CHP.

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