Suspect arrested after multi-hour SWAT standoff in Santa Maria
June 7, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Santa Maria officers arrested a wanted suspect following a standoff involving the police department’s SWAT team that lasted several hours on Saturday night.
At about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Red Bark Road over a suspect wanted for multiple felony offenses. The suspect barricaded himself inside a home and refused to comply with officers’ commands, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
The SWAT Team used specialized resources including crisis negotiators, tactical personnel, drones, K-9 officers and an armored rescue vehicle in attempt to apprehend the suspect.
Following several hours of negotiations and tactical operations, police took the suspect into custody.
Authorities booked the suspect in jail on his outstanding felony charges. An investigation into the case remains ongoing.
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