Deputies arrest man who used casting calls to sexually abuse children

August 5, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Following a nearly five-year investigation, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 46-year-old man who used casting calls to sexual abuse and exploit at least nine children.

Shane Ryan Gledhill allegedly targeted and abused children who were aspiring actors and filmmakers. The alleged abuse may have spanned a quarter-century and may have taken place up and down the Central Coast, as well as in different regions.

Gledhill is facing 15 felony charges.

The investigation began in Nov. 2021, when a 17-year-old survivor reported suspicious and inappropriate conduct involving Gledhill that occurred when the girl was 15. During the initial investigation, detectives identified two more survivors, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

As the investigation progressed, detectives obtained a search warrant. On Feb. 23, 2022, they served the warrant at Gledhill’s residence in the 3000 block of Courtney Drive in Lompoc.

During the search of Gledhill’s home, investigators seized thousands of digital files that were subsequently examined through an extensive digital forensic investigation. Eventually, detectives identified nine survivors, all of whom were minors at the time of the alleged abuse.

Investigators determined that Gledhill contacted many of the survivors through online casting calls and filmmaking projects using the professional names Shane Ryan and Shane Ryan-Reid.

On Monday, detectives arrested Gledhill at his home in Lompoc. Deputies booked Gledhill into the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail, where he is being held with his bail set at $500,000.

Authorities booked Gledhill on charges related to child molestation, rape, forcible sexual assault, contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense, possession of child sexual abuse material and providing harmful matter to a minor.

Investigators believe Gledhill maintained an online presence using the following accounts and websites:

Instagram

@madsincinema

@talkhardcinema

@shaneryanreid

@shaneryanreidfilms

Facebook

Shane Ryan-Reid

Websites

madsincinema.com

shaneryanfilms.weebly.com

Detectives believe Gledhill’s alleged criminal conduct may have spanned approximately 25 years and involved individuals throughout the Central Coast, Los Angeles area and possibly the East Coast through his filmmaking and casting activities.

There may be additional survivors who have not yet been identified or come forward. Investigators hope the release of Gledhill’s booking photo will help with identifying additional survivors or witnesses.

The sheriff’s office says it has many resources available for survivors of sexual assault. Detectives coordinate closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution, officials say.

Survivors of abuse also have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at (805) 568-2400 or toll free at (855) 840-3232.

Additionally, investigators are asking anyone who believes they may have had contact with Gledhill or who has information relevant to the case to contact Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detectives at (805) 681-4150 or the tip line at (805) 681-4171.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...