Board votes against San Luis Obispo mayor’s proposed censure

July 27, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Personnel Board voted 2-1 on Monday against a proposed censure of Mayor Erica Stewart.

Chair Calvin Stevens agreed that Stewart had committed a serious violation. However, he argued that Stewart had a temporary lapse in judgement and should not face a censure.

Jill LeMieux said she had a personal relationship with Erica Stewart, but that she could be fair. She then agreed that Stewart had a lapse in judgement before voting with Stevens against Stewart’s censure.

Patricia Ponce was the lone vote to seek Stewart’s censure.

“This error was not made in good faith.” Ponce said. “I do not think it was Mayor Stewart’s place to decide who should get the report. This is very hard for me because I had great respect for the mayor.”

Board members Sharon Seitz and Chintan Desai were absent.

On July 13, SLO Councilwoman Jan Marx submitted a complaint and request for a censure hearing to the SLO Personnel Board. If the board had determined a serious violation occurred, it should have recommended the City Council hold a censure hearing.

Marx sought to have Mayor Erica Stewart censured for releasing a confidential Grand Jury report in violation of the California Penal Code. Stewart shared the restricted report with her employer Cal Poly.

On June 13, 2025, the Grand Jury sent Stewart a copy of the report that included a lengthy list of recommendations regarding issues with Cal Poly’s fraternities and sororities. The email included a warning that it was a violation of the law to share the report before it it was publicly released.

Even so, Stewart, a long-time Cal Poly employee, shared the report two hours and nine minutes after the grand jury sent it to her.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...