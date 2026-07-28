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Board votes against San Luis Obispo mayor’s proposed censure

July 27, 2026

San Luis Obispo Councilwoman Erica Stewart and attorney Christine Dietrick

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Personnel Board voted 2-1 on Monday against a proposed censure of Mayor Erica Stewart.

Chair Calvin Stevens agreed that Stewart had committed a serious violation. However, he argued that Stewart had a temporary lapse in judgement and should not face a censure.

Jill LeMieux said she had a personal relationship with Erica Stewart, but that she could be fair. She then agreed that Stewart had a lapse in judgement before voting with Stevens against Stewart’s censure.

Patricia Ponce was the lone vote to seek Stewart’s censure.

“This error was not made in good faith.” Ponce said. “I do not think it was Mayor Stewart’s place to decide who should get the report. This is very hard for me because I had great respect for the mayor.”

Board members Sharon Seitz and Chintan Desai were absent.

On July 13, SLO Councilwoman Jan Marx submitted a complaint and request for a censure hearing to the SLO Personnel Board. If the board had determined a serious violation occurred, it should have recommended the City Council hold a censure hearing.

Marx sought to have Mayor Erica Stewart censured for releasing a confidential Grand Jury report in violation of the California Penal Code. Stewart shared the restricted report with her employer Cal Poly.

On June 13, 2025, the Grand Jury sent Stewart a copy of the report that included a lengthy list of recommendations regarding issues with Cal Poly’s fraternities and sororities. The email included a warning that it was a violation of the law to share the report before it it was publicly released.

Even so, Stewart, a long-time Cal Poly employee, shared the report two hours and nine minutes after the grand jury sent it to her.

 


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3 Comments

A “temporary lapse in judgment,” that lasted days, and a year later, she said she’d do it again.


Stewart forwarded the confidential report Friday evening. Early Saturday morning, Kienow texted her the actual words “Problem: Cal Poly is not identified in the report as a required respondent so I don’t believe they intend to share it with us at all before it’s published.” Translation, from Cal Poly’s own mouth: we weren’t supposed to have this.


Stewart’s response to being told that? Not “let me fix this.” It was “Happy to share your responses… Love to chat with you about it. Let me know if you have time this afternoon to chat” – and then she spent her Saturday workshopping a rebuttal to a report she’d just leaked.


Nothing says fleeting error in judgment quite like scheduling a call to talk it through and getting a pre-written alibi three days later. If this is what a lapse looks like, I’d love to see what she considers a plan.


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Very disappointing that there will be no accountability for the mayor’s illegal purposeful action. I guess if ANYONE else commits an act like this in the future revealing confidential Grand Jury information and/or report, they can just use the excuse they had a “temporary lapse of judgment.” This totally compromises the Grand Jury process! Residents who file Grand Jury complaints in the future against the city will no longer have confidence in the confidentiality of the process. The lack of consequences for the mayor’s illegal action has set a very bad precedence and the city’s actions and/or inactions have the appearance of a cover up.


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Anyone really surprised, the main job of a council is too protect themselves regardless, protecting the residents isn’t a concern. Same for the city attorney, their job is not to protect the residents it is to protect city officials.


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