Fire burns 300 acres in San Luis Obispo County, evacuations ordered

July 7, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A fire in rural San Luis Obispo County has burned 300 acres leading to evacuations, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a blaze burning near Black Bear Road and Big Basin Trail off Highway 58 in California Valley. The wildfire is spreading with no containment at this time.

The incident commander declared a mandatory evacuation south of Seven Mile Road, east of Elkhorn Road and north of Arrowhead Trail.

Cal Fire reports potential the fire could burn 1,000 acres.

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