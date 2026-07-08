Man sexually batters stranger outside store in Lompoc, arrested

July 7, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Lompoc police officers tracked down and arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly stuck his hands down a woman’s pants outside a store on Sunday.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, the victim and a family member were walking near West Ocean Avenue and L Street when they noticed a man following them. They briefly entered a nearby business, but left to find the same man waiting outside.

As they continued walking, the man approached the victim from behind, pulled on her clothing, reached inside her pants, and then grabbed her buttocks before fleeing when a witness intervened.

Responding officers reviewed surveillance footage, which provided a description of the suspect and the clothing he was wearing.

On Monday, a detective located a man matching the suspect’s description and learned the man was also a suspect in a theft from a nearby business.

The detective attempted to detain the suspect, but he fled on foot.

Additional detectives and patrol officers responded to assist. Guided by a drone operator, detectives and officers took Humberto Castillo Arias into custody without further incident.

Officers booked Arias in Santa Barbara County Jail on charges related to sexual battery, resisting arrest, and the theft investigation.

The Lompoc Police Department thanks the witness whose intervention helped prevent the incident from escalating further. Officers ask that anyone with additional information regarding this case contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.

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