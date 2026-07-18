Who are the highest paid SLO County officials, employees?

July 18, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

At a time San Luis Obispo County is dealing with staffing shortages, the county is paying some elected officials, department heads and employees more than $400,000 a year in total pay and benefits.

In an attempt to balance the budget, the SLO County Board of Supervisors first voted to reduce staffing and then stall a number of departments’ budget increases, leading to layoffs and staffing shortages in some departments. With an increase in murders and suspisious deaths in 2025, overtime pay at times exceeded salaries for those working in the coroner’s office.

For example, SLO County Sheriff Sgt. John Penaflor received $191,003 in overtime pay for a total in pay and benefits of $503,487, and Sgt. Clinton Bird received $172,224 in overtime pay for a total in pay and benefits of $464,740.

Penaflor and Bird are responsible for investigating sudden, unexpected, or violent deaths throughout the county. There were five alleged murders in SLO County in 2025.

Administrators determine proposed raises for management personnel by comparing salaries with five “similar” counties. The supervisors then vote to approve the proposed salary increases.

Supporters contend the “salary survey” method helps maintain competitiveness and prevent staff turnover. Opponents argue it has led to bloated salaries, and is unsustainable.

SLO County’s highest earners in 2025 (total pay and benefits)

1. Ian Parkinson, sheriff – $525,067

2. John Penaflor, sheriff sergeant – $503,487

3. Dan Dow, district attorney – $477,116

4. Clinton Bird, sheriff sergeant – $464,740

5. Penny Borenstein, former county health officer – $440,876

6. James Hamilton, auditor, controller, treasurer – $431,794

7. William Nicholson, undersheriff – $427,039

8. Matthew Pontes, county administrative officer – $425,558

7. John Diodati, director public works – $412,984

8. Eric Dobroth, asst. district attorney – $410,969

9. Jon Ansolabehere, county counsel – $401,959

10. Nathan Paul, sheriff chief deputy – $398,733

In all, the county employed 3,163 workers in 2025, according to Transparent California. More than half of the county’s budget is spent on current and former employees.

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