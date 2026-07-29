House-passed bill includes seizing land for Santa Ynez pipeline

July 29, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The House of Representatives passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act last week with an amendment likely to put an end to the battle over pumping oil off the coast of Santa Barbara and transporting it through the Santa Ynez pipeline system.

Texas Congressman Wesley Hunt authored the amendment that would allow the Pentagon to enact easements along Sable Offshore’s pipeline on both private and public lands. The amendment allows Sable to transport oil pumped off the coast of Santa Barbara to refineries supplying military installations.

“Energy security is not merely an economic concern, it is a national security concern,” Hunt said. “California imports nearly 70 percent of all of its oil from other countries. It has become dependent on oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.”

California Democrats, including Rep. Salud Carbajal from Santa Barbara, argued Hunt’s amendment whittles away state authority and rigs the system for a Houston-based oil company.

While state officials and environmental groups attempted to shut down oil drilling off the coast of Santa Barbara through permitting disputes and legal actions, on June 2, Sable sent a letter to the US Department of Energy asking it to consider eminent domain to condemn multiple properties tied to the disputes.

These properties include approximately three miles of state-owned land off the Santa Barbara coast, roughly four miles where pipeline crosses through Gaviota State Park, and a privately owned parcel of land near Buellton.

The House passed its $1.5 trillion version of the National Defense Authorization Act on July 22 by a 216–212 vote, which included Hunt’s amendment.

In the Senate, passage of the annual federal law has stalled over disputes regarding overall costs and provisions.

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