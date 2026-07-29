The generation Reagan warned us about is here

July 29, 2026

OPINION by ANDY CALDWELL

Before you laugh off the demands and priorities of the Democratic Socialists of America, do realize that over 30 of their members have won their primaries against democrats.

CNN political commentator and establishment democrat Van Jones is worried, and rightly so. He basically refers to these full-fledged communists as turds in the dem’s punch bowl. That was his language, not mine.

The newest platform of the Democratic Socialists of America calls for a new U.S. Constitution that would replace the president and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress.

That would constitute a form of government called a unicameral legislature on steroids, thereby obliterating the pillars of “separate but equal powers” and the checks and balances between our three equal branches of government.

Beyond institutional overhauls, the platform also lays out a broad set of policy goals:

Imposing wealth taxes on the richest Americans and corporations

Canceling student debt

Establishing a 32-hour workweek

Granting blanket amnesty for illegal immigrants

Enacting “Medicare for all”

Providing universal childcare

Providing a pledge to position the organization at the forefront of the fight for transgender rights.

The platform also includes a “feminism for all” plank that calls for queer liberation, an end to gender-based violence and bans on sex discrimination. It opposes restrictions on abortion, childbirth, gender expression, and gender transition.

Finally, these socialists want to abolish the police, prisons, and borders, as well as seize private property and nationalize major industries.

Regarding the latter, here is what the DSA website has to say about capitalism:

“Capitalism is a system designed by the owning class to exploit the rest of us for their own profit. We must replace it with democratic socialism, a system where ordinary people have a real voice in our workplaces, neighborhoods, and society. We want to collectively own the key economic drivers that dominate our lives, such as energy production and transportation.”

Legally, DSA members should never be allowed to serve in Congress because they cannot honestly take the oath of office which includes requiring an elected to defend the Constitution without purpose of evasion. That is, the U.S. Constitution requires federal and many state officials to be “bound by Oath or Affirmation” before performing duties.

Federal statutes (e.g., 5 U.S.C. 3331) prescribe the oath’s text and require it before assuming office. The oath reads: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So, help me God.”

So, if the the dems and republicans in office grow a spine they can save our country from these lunatics by blocking their being seated because the published platform of the DSA, which is binding on its members, is antithetical to our Constitution. That is, it is impossible for the members of the DSA to take the oath without the purpose of evasion.

I understand that the Communist Control Act of 1954, signed by President Dwight Eisenhower, declared the Communist Party USA an unlawful organization and criminalized membership or support for it, labeling it an “instrumentality of a conspiracy to overthrow the government,” but since then the courts struck down most of the provisions of the same.

The Supreme Court subsequently clarified that you can’t be punished for simply believing in or discussing communism. The government must prove a direct link between your words or associations and a plan to incite imminent violence or the likelihood to incite such actions.

The court missed the boat on this because the immediate plan is not to incite imminent violence. Instead, the actual plan, which is well on its way, is “the long march” through our institutions, which describes a strategy of incremental ideological subversion advocating that radicals infiltrate and reshape core societal structures such as universities, media outlets, and administrative bodies to erode established power from within.

The “long march plan” is working! A significant number of young people now believe that socialism is preferable to capitalism as recent polls indicate that voters aged 18 through 34 prefer socialism by a margin of 18 percentage points.

Will that generation comprise the end of America as we know it?

Of course, as the saying goes, they don’t know that a government big enough to give you everything you want is big enough to take away everything you have. Nor do they know that socialism never works but it does create an eventual bloodbath and a subsequent tyrannical prison state while leaving the economy in shambles.

Both political parties and our courts need to decide if a slow-moving revolution is no revolution at all? Or maybe they already have.

The DSA is a cancer on our body politic. It should be treated as any other slow growing cancer in our body because it will eventually kill the host.

Ronald Reagan warned us that our freedom was always one generation away from extinction and well, we can now see the “whites of their eyes!”

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB in Santa Barbara County and host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m. on FM 98.5, FM 99.5, AM 1240, AM 1290 and FM 96.9.

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