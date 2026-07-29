Santa Maria police arrest man for seeking sex with minor
July 29, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Santa Maria detectives arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly arranged a meeting with someone believed to be a minor for the purpose of engaging in sex acts.
On Tuesday, detectives arrested Luke Richard-David Rosado of Santa Maria, without incident. Authorities booked Rosado in the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail on a felony charge of arranging to meet a minor for the purpose of committing a lewd act. Rosado was being held with his bail set at $100,000, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims or individuals who had similar encounters with Rosado. The investigation into Rosado remains ongoing.
Investigators asking that anyone who has information related to this case call Detective Ochoa at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2460.
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