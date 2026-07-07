Nearly 12,000 attend Paso Robles Fourth of July celebration
July 7, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Nearly 12,000 people gathered at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles on Saturday to celebrate Independence Day and America’s 250th birthday, a record setting attendance at this annual event.
The free community celebration featured a family fun zone, food trucks and concessions, live music, and a patriotic program honoring the nation’s independence. In addition, the North County Veterans Color Guard presented the colors and Callie Twisselman performed the National Anthem.
As the anthem reached “rocket’s red glare,” the first fireworks shot up into the sky against the setting sun, providing a teaser for the for the full fireworks display that immediately followed.
A light rain began shortly after the fireworks concluded. Even so, the weather held long enough for most attendees to enjoy the celebration and make their way to their vehicles.
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