Police seize illegal snakeskin boots from San Luis Obispo clothing store

July 23, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police detectives on Sunday seized tens of thousands of dollars worth of boots that were made with python skin.

Detectives served a warrant at Salinas Charreria Western Wear located at 716 Higuera Street. While searching the clothing store, detectives located boots that were made with python skin, which is prohibited from being sold in California. Detectives confiscated 85 pairs of boots valued at between $400 and $600 per pair, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police later turned over the boots to California Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators. A Fish and Wildlife investigation into the Salinas Charreria Western Wear in San Luis Obispo, as well as another location in Santa Barbara County, remains ongoing.

Authorities ask that anyone who has information about illegal animal products being sold in the city of San Luis Obispo contact Police Detective Koznek at jkoznek@slopd.org or (805) 594-8005.

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