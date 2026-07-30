Vegetation fire burning near the Paso Robles airport
July 29, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A fire burning near the Paso Robles airport on Wednesday afternoon has scorched 35 acres. It is currently 30% contained.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning off Estrella Road near Jardine Road.
Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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