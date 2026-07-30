Vegetation fire burning near the Paso Robles airport

July 29, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A fire burning near the Paso Robles airport on Wednesday afternoon has scorched 35 acres. It is currently 30% contained.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning off Estrella Road near Jardine Road.

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...