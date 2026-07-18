Santa Maria police arrest man for sexually abusing child
July 18, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Santa Maria detectives recently arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a child.
Detectives served a search warrant in the 800 block of E. Fesler Street as part of an investigation regarding the sexual abuse of a minor. Detectives arrested Jessie Javier Rios, 21, on charges related to the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims in the case. Police ask that anyone who has information related to the case, or who believes they may be a victim, call Detective Kevin Ochoa at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2460.
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