Airman dies in accident at Vandenberg Space Force Base

July 18, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An airman died Thursday following an accident at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Airman 1st Class Cedric Eneluna, 23, a member of the Pavement and Equipment Flight of the Air Force’s 30th Civil Engineer Squadron, was operating heavy equipment at Vandenberg when it rolled down an embankment, according to a Space Launch Delta 30 news release. No one else suffered injuries as a result of the accident.

The Santa Barbara County coroner’s office has yet to determine an official cause of death for Eneluna. Space Force officials are withholding additional details until the investigation into Eneluna’s death is complete.

Eneluna joined the military in March 2024. He had served at Vandenberg since Aug. 2024.

“Our Vandenberg family is grieving alongside Cedric’s loved ones and his teammates,” said U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, commander of Space Launch Delta 30 and Vandenberg Space Force Base. “He made a lasting impression on his teammates through his character, dedication, and genuine care for others. On behalf of Team Vandenberg, I extend my deepest condolences to Cedric’s family, friends and fellow Airmen during this incredibly difficult time.”

Airmen in the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pavements and Equipment Flight help sustain the infrastructure supporting Vandenberg’s launch, test and range operations.

Eneluna spent his childhood in the Philippines and called St. Louis, Missouri his hometown. Officials have yet to finalize details about memorial services or recognition on the Central Coast for Eneluna.

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