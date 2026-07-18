Man convicted of sexually abusing two children in Paso Robles

July 17, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A jury convicted a man of sexually abusing two children in Paso Robles earlier this week, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

A jury convicted 41-year-old Teodulo Vasquezjimenez of 15 felony counts involving the sexual abuse of the two child victims. The offenses occurred in Paso Robles between 2009 and 2023, when the victims were 14 years old and younger, according to the SLO County District Attorney’s Office.

During a week-long trial, the jury heard testimony from both victims, who described the repeated sexual abuse they endured over several years.

Following the trial, the jury found Vasquezjimenez guilty of 14 counts of committing a lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 and one count of committing a lewd act upon a 14-year-old. The jury also determined that Vasquezjimenez committed the offenses against multiple young victims.

Additionally, the jury found aggravating factors, including that Vasquezjimenez abused a position of trust and confidence in order to commit the offenses, as well as that the victims were particularly vulnerable.

As a result of the findings, Vasquezjimenez now faces increased penalties under California law, including multiple life sentences in state prison.

Vasquezjimenez faces a maximum sentence of 280 years to life in state prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 11 in the courtroom of Judge Rita Federman.

Paso Robles police investigated the case with assistance from the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation.

“This verdict reflects the courage of the victims who came forward and the careful, thoughtful work of our criminal and victim justice system,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to the jury for their time, attention, and commitment to evaluating difficult and disturbing evidence. Their service ensured accountability and helps bring a measure of justice to the victims in this case.”

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