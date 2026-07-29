SLO County Supervisor Gibson seeks funding for anti-offshore oil alliance

July 29, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

While there have been no new offshore oil wells drilled in California in decades, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson is asking for county funds to support an anti-offshore oil group in Santa Cruz County.

During Tuesday’s SLO County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, Gibson asked the board to provide $25,000 in county funds for the Santa Cruz based Save My Coast Alliance. Supervisors Gibson and Jimmy Paulding argued the money was needed to fight the Trump administration and offshore oil drilling.

Both supervisors John Peschong and Dawn Ortiz-Legg said the county does not have the funds.

“I will not be supporting this,” Peschong said. “Its not happening. We don’t have the money.”

Ortiz-Legg noted a New York Times article saying, “There is no way anyone is going to invest the money to drill in the Pacific Ocean. I think it is a waste of money.”

In the end, Ortiz-Legg agreed to agendize the issue for further discussion in a 3-2 vote with Peschong and Heather Moreno dissenting.

Trump’s American energy dominance agenda

Earlier this year, the Trump administration mounted a major effort to expand oil and gas development in the United States. Trump’s plan includes offering offshore oil leasing opportunities.

The strategy is focused on increasing domestic oil and gas production in an attempt to reduce our reliance on foreign oil, improve national security, and gain energy dominance.

Gov. Gavin Newsom opposition to Trump’s energy dominance agenda

Newsom is one of the most vocal opponents of offshore oil drilling.

“Trump’s idiotic plan endangers our coastal economy and communities and hurts the well-being of Californians,” Newsom posted late last year. “This reckless attempt to sell out our coastline to his big oil donors is dead in the water.”

While Newsom is a strong supporter of proposed wind energy farms off the coast of Morro Bay, his opposition to offshore oil drilling mirrors oppositions to the proposed wind energy farms:

Impacts on military operations at Vandenberg Space Force.

Impacts on tourism

Impacts on the fishing industry

Damage to marine ecosystems

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