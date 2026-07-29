Fire burns multiple structures in California Valley
July 29, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire burned multiple structures, as well as vegetation, in California Valley on Tuesday.
Shortly after 5 p.m., firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on Grant Road in California Valley. Firefighters arrived and found a structure fire with multiple outbuildings involved, according to Cal Fire.
The blaze extended into vegetation and was threatening at least one other structure. A fire commander called for an aircraft to assist with the firefight.
Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the vegetation fire while outbuildings remained on fire. Eventually, firefighters extinguished the blaze.
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