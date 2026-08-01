Fire damages two homes in Grover Beach

August 1, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire damaged two homes and destroyed an outbuilding in Grover Beach early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 4 a.m., a 911 caller reported a blaze at 519 N. 9th Street, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but not before it destroyed the outbuilding and caused minor damage to the two homes. Fire personnel remained at the scene throughout the morning to mop up the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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