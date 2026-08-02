Gas prices rise in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

August 2, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County rose slightly by two cents last week to $5.92 a gallon while the average price fell in the United States, according to AAA.

“Crude oil prices remain in the $80 per barrel range as instability lingers along the Strait of Hormuz,” according to AAA. “Typically, August brings some relief at the pump as road trips wind down and fall routines get underway for many families. But elevated crude oil prices could prevent that seasonal shift from starting just yet.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased two cents to $5.65 last week. Nationally, gas prices fell two cents to $4.09 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the fourth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.84. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.29 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.31 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.33 Anchor Gas – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.35 Katch-Go Petroleum – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.35 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.37 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.39 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.39 Valero – Grand Avenue, Arroyo Grande: $5.39 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.39 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $5.49

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