Lost Arroyo Grande man found in rural Goleta

August 1, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A California Highway Patrol officer helped a lost 96-year-old Arroyo Grande man get home after he drove 70 miles out of his way while attempting to purchase gas on Friday, according to the CHP.

The elderly driver left his home for gas, but lost his way and did not have his cell phone. His vehicle broke down on Highway 101 north of Dos Pueblos Canyon Road in Santa Barbara County.

CHP Officer Mendez stopped to assist the disabled motorist, a 96 year old Army veteran.

Officer Ball arrived on scene to assist and worked with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a check for any family members at the Arroyo Grande driver’s residence. A SLO County sheriff deputy arrived at the residence and contacted a caregiver.

Officer Ball and Officer Mendez coordinated with the caregiver to pick up the driver from the CHP Santa Barbara Area office. While the driver waited for his ride, Officer Mendez offered him food and water.

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