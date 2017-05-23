Police chief guilty in marijuana and heroin conspiracy

May 23, 2017

A federal jury found former Fresno deputy police chief Keith Foster, 53, guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana earlier today, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

Between July 19, 2014, and March 26, 2015, Keith Foster conspired with his nephew Iran Dennis Foster, 46, of Fresno, to obtain marijuana from Ricky Reynolds, 50, of Shasta Lake. Dennis Foster regularly traveled to Reynolds’ residence to purchase marijuana.

While returning from a visit with Reynolds, a CHP officer stopped Dennis Foster in Merced County and arrested for possession after the officer found six pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the car. During the arrest, Dennis Foster’s passenger called Chief Keith Foster who said he “could have provided cover” for Dennis Foster if he had known about the trip ahead of time. He then said he would call his “narc guys.”

In addition, between December 23, 2014, and February 2, 2015, Foster conspired with co-defendant Rafael Guzman, 43, of Fresno, to obtain heroin for another person.

Keith Foster resigned from his position on April 3, 2015, one week after his arrest.

“The actions of Keith Foster and his co-defendants in this case jeopardized public safety and violated the trust of the citizens of Fresno he swore to protect,” said Special Agent in Charge Jill A. Snyder, San Francisco Field Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “During this investigation, ATF and FBI agents followed evidence of a drug trafficking conspiracy. That evidence led directly to the former deputy police chief of Fresno. Foster’s criminal activity will not deter ATF’s ongoing partnership with the Fresno Police Department to fight violent crime in the City of Fresno.”

Six others pleaded guilty before trial to various offenses related to the drug trafficking conspiracy. Randy Flowers and Denny Foster are scheduled to be sentenced on July 10, 2017. Ricky Reynolds is scheduled to be sentenced on September 11, 2017. On October 11, 2016, Rafael Guzman, 43, of Fresno was sentenced to three years and four months in prison. Jennifer Donabedian, 37, of Fresno, pleaded guilty to concealing a felony and served 12 months’ probation. Sarah Ybarra, 39, of Fresno, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana and served one year in prison.

Keith Foster is scheduled to be sentenced on October 10 by U.S. District Judge Anthony W. Ishii. Foster faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for the count relating to heroin, and a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the marijuana trafficking offense.

