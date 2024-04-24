Mission Prep substitute teacher arrested for child porn

April 23, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Authorities last week arrested a man who served as a substitute teacher at Mission College Prep for allegedly possessing child pornography. [KSBY]

Officers arrested Jake Smith on April 16, San Luis Obispo police said. Currently, the police department does not have any evidence of there being local victims in the case.

An investigation into the case remains ongoing. Smith is not presently in custody, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office website.

Mission Prep has not disclosed when Smith last taught at the school or was on campus.

