Mission Prep substitute teacher arrested for child porn
April 23, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Authorities last week arrested a man who served as a substitute teacher at Mission College Prep for allegedly possessing child pornography. [KSBY]
Officers arrested Jake Smith on April 16, San Luis Obispo police said. Currently, the police department does not have any evidence of there being local victims in the case.
An investigation into the case remains ongoing. Smith is not presently in custody, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office website.
Mission Prep has not disclosed when Smith last taught at the school or was on campus.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines