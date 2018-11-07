SLO County Progressives win big in city council races

November 7, 2018

SLO County Progressives need not worry about their losses in the June election, as progressives candidates gained seats in San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande city councils in the Tuesday’s election. [Cal Coast Times]

SLO Progressive candidate Jimmy Paulding won the most votes for the Arroyo Grande City Council with 34.38 percent taking one of two open seats. With 30.67 percent, Keith Storton won the second seat. Also promoted by the progressives, Councilwoman Caren Ray won the mayor’s seat.

Recommended in the progressive’s voter guide, Mariam Shah kept her seat on the Grover Beach City Council and Councilman Jeff Lee took the mayor’s seat. Barbara Nicolls also retained her seat on the council.

Co-founder of the SLO County Progressives, SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon, won 59.73 percent of the votes. Also, the progressive’s choice for city council, Carlyn Christianson won received 26.96 percent of the votes. Erica Stewart won the second council seat with 20.64 percent of the vote.

In Morro Bay, progressive candidate Dawn Addis received the most votes, garnering 28.95 percent of the vote. New comer Jeff Heller won the second seat with 22.81 percent of the votes.

Progressive candidate Susan Funk won a seat on the Atascadero City Council with 34.33 percent of the vote. With 35.23, Heather Newsom also won a seat on the Atascadero City Council.

In Paso Robles, with the largest percentage of Republican voters in the county, there were no progressive endorsed candidates on the ballot. John Hamon led the pack of four candidates with 30.45 percent of the vote. Maria Elena Garcia also won a seat on the council with 26.61 percent of the vote.

