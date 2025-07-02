Wildfire burns 3,307 acres in southern San Luis Obispo County
July 2, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A fast moving wildfire has scorched 3,307 acres in southern San Luis Obispo County.
Shortly after 1 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning near Highway 166 about halfway between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. The fire prompted the closure of Highway 166.
Officials have ordered evacuations in the area. Further information is not currently available.
