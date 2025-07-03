Deputies release name of suspect killed in Los Osos

July 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office identified the man shot and killed after he pointed a handgun at deputies in Los Osos on Tuesday evening as 40-year-old Andrew Biscay of Chowchilla.

After reviewing camera footage from the shooting, officials released further details about the deadly shooting. Shortly before midnight, a woman called 911 to report a 40-year-old man with a history of violent behavior and known to possess weapons was outside her home on the 2300 block of Fresno Street.

Deputies arrived to find Biscay inside his vehicle near the woman’s home. Biscay immediately stepped out of his vehicle and took a shooting stance while pointing a handgun at the arriving deputies. He then advanced toward the deputies who ordered him to stop.

Biscay continued to advance toward deputies who fired on the suspect.

The deputies rendering aid to Biscay, who was pronounced deceased at the scene The deputies were not injured.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...