Deputies shoot and kill triple murder suspect in Orcutt
December 29, 2018
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies shot and killed a man suspected in a bloody triple murder in Orcutt Friday night. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly after 8 p.m., a woman returned to her home in the 5900 block of Oakhill Road and found a bloody scene inside. After the woman found one victim covered in blood in a bathtub, she fled the residence and called for help.
Deputies entered the home, and found the suspect was armed with a rifle. The suspect then told sheriff negotiators there were more potential victims in the home.
In an effort to rescue any potential victims, deputies entered the house. During a confrontation that ensued, deputies initially shot the suspect with less lethal munitions, and then followed with the use of deadly force. The suspect died from gunshot wounds.
During a search of the residence, deputies found a total of three homicide victims. The names of the victims and the suspect are being withheld until all are positively identified and their next of kin has been notified.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines