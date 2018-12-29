Deputies shoot and kill triple murder suspect in Orcutt

December 29, 2018

Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies shot and killed a man suspected in a bloody triple murder in Orcutt Friday night. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 8 p.m., a woman returned to her home in the 5900 block of Oakhill Road and found a bloody scene inside. After the woman found one victim covered in blood in a bathtub, she fled the residence and called for help.

Deputies entered the home, and found the suspect was armed with a rifle. The suspect then told sheriff negotiators there were more potential victims in the home.

In an effort to rescue any potential victims, deputies entered the house. During a confrontation that ensued, deputies initially shot the suspect with less lethal munitions, and then followed with the use of deadly force. The suspect died from gunshot wounds.

During a search of the residence, deputies found a total of three homicide victims. The names of the victims and the suspect are being withheld until all are positively identified and their next of kin has been notified.

