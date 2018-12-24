Morro Bay police searching for armed robber

Morro Bay police are searching for a man with a gun who robbed a check cashing business on Saturday. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before noon, an Hispanic man entered Check into Cash, brandished a firearm and then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash, a police department news release states. A worker at Check into Cash at 1065 Kennedy Way then hit the panic button, prompting a police response.

A witness told police she saw a small silver sedan with tinted windows leaving the area at a high rate of speed. But, the witness said she was unsure if the robber was in the vehicle or had fled the scene on foot.

Investigators are asking anyone who possibly witnessed the robbery to call the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225.

