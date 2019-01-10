Deputies search SLO County for missing Nipomo man

January 10, 2019

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives are coordinating a search across the county Thursday for a Nipomo man who has been missing since Monday. [KSBY]

Saul Tiznado, Jr., 41, is a father of five. At about 6 p.m. on Monday, Tiznado was on his way home, yet since then, he has not been heard from or seen, Tiznado’s longtime girlfriend Christine Delgado said.

Tiznado is said to have been driving a 1992 four-door white Honda Accord with a black hood. He was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

On Thursday, participants in the search are meeting in Grover Beach before heading out to look for Tiznado. Anyone who has information about Tiznado’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4540.

Loading...