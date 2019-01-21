Paso Robles officer injured in altercation with suspect

January 21, 2019

Two people, one of whom is a police officer, suffered injuries Monday morning after a man under the influence of an illicit substance and carrying a “blade” allegedly engaged in multiple altercations at a Paso Robles park. [KSBY]

Cordel Cryer, 23, allegedly attacked a person with the blade at Centennial Park in the 600 block of Nickerson Drive. The victim was then transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that Cryer was likely under the influence of a controlled substance. Cryer fought with officers, during which a Paso Robles policeman was injured.

The officer was also taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. CHP officers and San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies assisted with the situation.

Police arrested Cryer on charges of resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Cryer is currently in San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $50,000.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

