Pismo Beach police officer killed in accidental shooting

January 2, 2019

Pismo Beach Police officer Sgt. Trevor Blevins was fatally shot in his Nipomo home on Sunday. [Cal Coast Times]

At 5:35 p.m., a caller reported Blevins had been shot in his home on the 800 block of Tanis Place in Nipomo. Deputies then discovered Blevins with a gunshot wound to his chest, sources said.

In the sheriff’s log, the incident is listed as an accidental shooting. The sheriff’s department has not responded to questions about the incident.

Blevins had been with the Pismo Beach Police Department for 11 years.

