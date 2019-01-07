Wine Speak Paso Robles pairs master sommeliers and wine lovers

January 7, 2019

While this weeks “Wine Speak Paso Robles” is a trade-oriented event, local wine enthusiasts are invited to join the fun, rub shoulders with wine celebrities and experience amazing wines at several public tastings. [Cal Coast Times]

“Some of the brightest talents in the wine industry will be steering Wine Speak—and they are bringing wines to match,” said Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins, Ancient Peaks Winery’s vice president of operations who co-founded Wine Speak with master sommelier Chuck Furuya. “This means that during our public events, wine lovers can savor the spoils of everything that we have going on that week.”

Taste of Paso Robles Grand Tasting – Jan. 8

During the “Taste of Paso Robles” Grand Tasting at Atascadero’s Pavilion on The Lake, wine enthusiasts will rub shoulders with industry luminaries while enjoying offerings from a “who’s who” list of Paso Robles wineries and local eateries. Leading local chefs will present wine-friendly small plates and winemakers will showcase some of their finest reserve and library bottlings.

BYOB Casual Tasting – Jan. 9

The winemakers and master sommeliers of Wine Speak are rallying around the mantra of “bring your own bottle” at Atascadero’s Historic Carlton Hotel—and the public is invited to join the fun. Guests are invited to share in the effort and make new friends at this casual night of food, wine and camaraderie.

Paso Paired Luncheon – Jan. 9

The “Paso Paired” luncheon features four acclaimed local wines expertly paired by longtime sommelier and SOMM Journal editor-at-large Randy Caparoso with dishes from Chef Cheyne Jackson of The Range. Legendary master sommelier Fred Dame of DAOU will be the keynote speaker.

Tickets for the above experiences may be purchased at Wine Speak Paso.

Wine Speak Paso Robles is a premier industry summit that brings sommeliers, winemakers and hospitality professionals together for a four-day educational journey. Join Master Sommelier Chuck Furuya and his peers as they steer winemaker seminars, hospitality classes, wine tastings and special vineyard excursions—all designed to advance professional collaboration, knowledge and performance throughout the wine industry.

