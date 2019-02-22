Another Central Coast marijuana grower caught operating illegally

February 22, 2019

Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies seized more than 14,000 pounds of cannabis products after discovering the owner of a grow outside Buellton on Highway 246 allegedly created false documents to obtain a temporary state cannabis license and then sold the pot illegally. [Cal Coast Times]

On Feb. 20, investigators from multiple county departments and officers from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife executed a search warrant at the marijuana operation. During the search, investigators seized approximately 14,000 pounds of mixed cannabis and trim and 240 pounds of cannabis packaged and prepped to be shipped.

Deputies estimate the street value of the marijuana seized at $1.3 million to $2 million.

State wildlife officers inspected of the property because of its close proximity to the Santa Ynez River, noting several potential environmental crimes affiliated with the cannabis operation. Officers also found and rescued a young rabbit that appeared to be trapped and injured by illegal means.

Investigators are not releasing any more information about the people involved in the alleged illegal cannabis operation at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

