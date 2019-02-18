San Luis Obispo County reservoir levels rising quickly

February 18, 2019

One San Luis Obispo County reservoir has surpassed full capacity, while water levels have risen considerably at two others because of unusually heavy February rains. [Cal Coast Times]

Santa Margarita Lake is currently at 103 percent of full capacity, according to SLO County water data. The lake, also known as the Salinas Reservoir, was at 78.1 percent capacity at the beginning of 2019.

Whale Rock Reservoir near Cayucos has likely surpassed 80 percent capacity. The reservoir was at 79.2 percent capacity on Thursday, according to the city of San Luis Obispo.

Lake Nacimiento hit 65 percent of full capacity on Sunday, according Monterey County data. Just nine days ago, Lake Nacimiento was at 50 percent capacity.

Lopez Lake is the only one of San Luis Obispo County’s reservoirs currently below 50 percent capacity. Lopez Lake is currently at 47.7 percent capacity, up from 39.4 percent at the beginning of the year, according to SLO County data.

SLO County releases water from Lopez Lake, something that has angered some county residents. In Jan. 2017, about 3 million gallons of water were being released from the lake daily in order to satisfy legal requirements for groundwater and to comply with environmental regulations, according to the county public works department.

