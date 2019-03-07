Ancient Peaks lassos double gold award at Rodeo Uncorked!

March 6, 2019

Ancient Peaks Winery’s 2016 Renegade red blend earned the “Top Region Wine” award at the 2019 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition in Houston, a commemorative full-size leather saddle that is now on display at the winery’s tasting room in Santa Margarita. [Cal Coast Times]

The international wine competition included 3,156 entries from 18 countries, including Argentina, Austria, Chile, France, Italy, Japan, Portugal and South Africa. There were 370 entries from this year’s featured region, California’s Central Coast.

Two San Luis Obsipo County wineries received Double Gold Awards: Ancient Peaks’ 2016 Renegade was deemed the best wine from the Central Coast region and J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines took the title of “Top Region Wine Company.”

“The Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition is recognized as one of the country’s most impactful wine competitions,” said Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins, vice president of operations for Ancient Peaks. “We were honored to win this award and proud to stand alongside J. Lohr in bringing these saddles back to Paso Robles.”

The 2016 Renegade is a maverick red blend whose name speaks to the rich history of Santa Margarita Ranch, where the grapes are grown at Ancient Peaks’ Estate Margarita Vineyard.

The 2016 vintage is a blend of Syrah, Zinfandel, Malbec, Petit Verdot and Petite Sirah. Juicy flavors of red and black fruits commingle seamlessly across a rich, expansive palate. Lively yet integrated acidity lends elegance to an otherwise powerful wine.

Ancient Peaks is a family-owned winery specializing in wines from their sustainably farmed estate Margarita Vineyard in Northern San Luis Obispo County. Their tasting room is located in Santa Margarita.

