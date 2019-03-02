Arrroyo Grande man arrested for Grover Beach burglary

An Arroyo Grande man is in jail for burglarizing a storage unit at the Holiday Inn on Oak Park Boulevard in Grover Beach on Friday afternoon, according to police. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller told officers they had spotted a man throwing tools or equipment over a block wall near the Holiday Inn parking lot. The man then fled down Atlanta City Avenue on a bicycle.

Officers quickly located Tyler Joseph Terry, 35, near the intersection of 12th Street and Atlantic City Avenue and discovered several items Terry had allegedly pilfered from the Holiday Inn.

Officer booked Terry into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of theft of personal property and burglary with his bail set at $20,000.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the burglary to contact Officer Jim Lim at (805) 473-4511.

