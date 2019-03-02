Avila Beach Resort’s 2019 spring concert series

March 2, 2019

Avila Beach Resort’s 2019 spring concert lineup includes Brett Eldredge, ZEDD, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Little Feat, and more. [Cal Coast Times]

Set against the rolling green slopes of the Avila hills and rimmed by enough palm trees to feel like the tropics, enjoying a concert at the Avila Beach Resort is one of the ultimate ways to usher in the spring.

Brett Eldredge – April 9

Seven years into one of the hottest careers in country music, there are more eyes on Brett Eldredge than ever before and with the release of his latest album for Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville. Get your tickets here.

ZEDD – April 16

ZEDD hits Avila Beach, CA on April 16th, 2019 with Whethan and Yung Bae! Get your tickets here.

Avila Beach Tequila Festival – May 25

The 8th Annual Tequila Festival at the Avila Beach Golf Resort will feature live music by Nana Pancha and Diego’s Umbrella. Get your tickets here.

Avila Beach Blues Festival – May 26

This is the 26th year for what has been a landmark Central Coast event, the Avila Beach Blues Festival. This years party includes Little Feat, Eric Burdon & the Animals, and Charlie Musselwhite. Get your tickets here.

Michael Franti & Spearhead – May 31

Don’t miss your chance to see Michael Franti & Spearhead. Get your tickets here.

Loading...