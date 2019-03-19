Elderly man dies following crash near Avila Beach

A crash in which a minivan driver failed to navigate a Highway 101 on-ramp near Avila Beach last week ended up killing an 84-year-old Milpitas man. [KSBY]

At about 11 a.m. on March 13, a minivan being driven by Minna Kim, 57, made an unsafe movement while trying to enter Highway 101 from Monte Road by Avila Beach Drive. The minivan went off the side of the road and down a steep embankment, where it partially overturned and collided with a tree.

Four Milpitas residents were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Two of the occupants suffered serious injuries and two suffered minor injuries.

Bong Lee, 84, has since died as a result of blunt force trauma suffered during the crash. Lee was not wearing his seat belt when the crash occurred, according to the CHP.

Kim, the driver, needed to be extricated from the vehicle but survived. The crash is still under investigation.

