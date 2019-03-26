Marijuana cultivation is a bad fit for York Mountain in Templeton

March 26, 2019

OPINION by KATHRYN MAUNO

Regarding the proposed cannabis farm on York Mountain Road in Templeton, I have spoken with several representatives, including special agents, at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Migratory Bird Program, the Condor Rescue, Ecological Services of the California Fish and Wildlife Department along with the head supervisors of both Ventura and Monterey counties migratory bird programs.

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the U.S. Endangered Species Act were enacted to protect wildlife such as the condors. Human-caused sources of bird and raptor mortality have never been higher due to the negative effects of cannabis farms.

Millions of acres of bird habitats are lost or degraded every year due to development, agriculture and forestry practices. These rapidly accelerating impacts can be mitigated only through habitat restoration and protection. In addition, millions of birds are directly killed by human caused sources such as collisions with man-made structures and electrical lines.

Yes, cannabis was recently voted to be legal. But with that comes great responsibility. We have not navigated these waters before. Do we allow anyone to “farm” where they like because the crop itself is not illegal?

Guns are legal but I wouldn’t put a gun shop next to a high school or a mental hospital. The learning curve on what and where it is acceptable and appropriate to put a cannabis farm needs to be quickly addressed.

You do not put a cannabis farm in a neighborhood. You do not put a cannabis farm in an area so close to where an animal on the endangered species list is being released.

The crime and pollution associated with these farms cannot be denied. The statistics are emerging.

Let these “growers” go somewhere that doesn’t affect the lives, safety and atmosphere of our properties, homes and wildlife, especially endangered wildlife. Yes, they have a “right” to grow.

But the SLO County Board of Supervisors has a responsibility to say “where.” Many counties such as Mendocino have learned this at the cost of a ruined community.

Please do the responsible thing for the neighbors in the York Mountain community and deny this project. It is just not the right fit.

