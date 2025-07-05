Madre Fire at nearly 80,000 acres, no quick end in sight

July 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The wind driven Madre Fire burning in San Luis Obispo County has grown to 79,630 acres. The fire remains 10% contained.

With increasing temperatures and no reduction in wind in the forecast, firefighters expect the fire to continue burning for days. Winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour are blowing the fire east in a remote area of the county.

The fire has destroyed one outbuilding. There are an estimated 50 residential properties currently threatened.

Additional concerns include threats to high-voltage transmission lines in the area, to major commerce on Highway 166, to cultural and heritage areas, to federal and local communications infrastructure and to cattle grazing land,” according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a caller reported a fire burning near Highway 166 about halfway between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. Shortly afterwards, the fire prompted the closure of Highway 166.

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

