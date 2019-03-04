Front Page  »  

Paso Robles man suspected of murdering pregnant woman

March 3, 2019

Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson

A 31-year-old Paso Robles man suspected of murdering a pregnant woman at his Heritage Ranch home on Sunday is in jail. [Cal Coast News]

Shortly before 6 a.m., San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies went to assist CHP officers in a pursuit on Highway 46 West near York Mountain Road, according to the sheriff’s department. Officers then discovered Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson had allegedly abandoned the vehicle with a 2-year-old child and a 4-year-old child inside.

Johnson then stole a CHP cruiser and led officers on a chase that went from Highway 46 to northbound Highway 1.

In the San Simeon area, deputies deployed spike strips and successfully stopped the vehicle. Johnson, however, fled the scene.

Deputies located Johnson, who brandished a knife at deputies. After deputies shot Johnson with bean bag rounds, they were able to take him into custody.

During a welfare check of any potential witnesses, deputies discovered broken windows at Johnson’s home. Deputies then entered Johnson’s home and discovered a deceased woman inside.

In a press release, the sheriff’s department described the death as suspicious. Several neighbors, however, said a pregnant woman was murdered inside the home.


JordanJ

Word in the neighborhood is the woman was set to have a c-section Monday morning. I wonder if they will charge him with killing the mother and the child?


03/03/2019 10:36 pm
Shocked in MB

It is such a warm cuddly feeling that the police went out of their way to use non-lethal force with a person whom threatened them with a lethal weapon, took his 2 little children on a high speed pursuit with the Police, stole a police car and then probably murdered a pregnant women.


I would guess that with the pursuit(S) this person put 30-50 adults and children in extreme jeopardy.


03/03/2019 6:34 pm
MrYan

I would bet that if you polled most police officers they would say that they prefer not shooting and killing someone if at all possible. Most likely for their own mental health protection. Don’t ask them to be killers needlessly.


I don’t think they were concerned about warm and cuddly at all, but rather relied their training.


03/03/2019 8:04 pm
