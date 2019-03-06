Paso Robles teen killed in Templeton crash

March 6, 2019

A 17-year-old girl was killed Tuesday night after she walked into traffic on Highway 101 in Templeton. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 11 p.m., the Paso Robles teen was walking on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 101, just north of the Las Tablas Road off-ramp, when she stepped in front of a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Atascadero man. The right front fender of Bruce Eddy’s Chevrolet Impala then struck the teen, according to the CHP.

First responders pronounced the teen dead at the scene. Officials are withholding the victim’s identity while they notify her relatives.

Investigators do not suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Loading...