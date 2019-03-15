San Luis Obispo police searching for elder abuse suspect

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a woman whom they say is a suspect in an elder abuse investigation. [Cal Coast Times]

Lindsey Gray, 33, is avoiding law enforcement, the San Luis Obispo Police Department posted on Facebook. The police department did not provide any details about the elder abuse case.

Gray is associated with a 1998 Dodge Durango with the license plate number 4RJJ77, according to police. Police are asking anyone who knows where Gray can be located to call (805) 781-731 and reference case number 181204064.

